Watertown Wolves defenseman Justin Coachman is used to mixing it up in the corners in the winter during hockey season, but he’s spending his summer getting into some different corners.
The Rochester native, who now resides in Watertown, has taken up auto racing this offseason.
The 6-foot-4-inch blue liner is spending his Saturday nights competing with the blue-and-black No. 7 car in the sports compact division at Evans Mills Raceway Park. Coachman took up racing after attending events with his family in between seasons.
“We’d been going to the track for a while every week and one of the drivers wanted me to try it,” said Coachman, who added the now-retired Jeff Gordon is his favorite driver.
Coachman decided to look into getting a car and was talked into driving by fellow racer Steve Fuchs. The Wolves veteran bought a car and took the track for his new weekend hobby and there was more incentive after the Wolves opted out of the 2020-21 Federal Prospects Hockey League.
“I figured with season being cut short, it might be the right time to try racing,” Coachman said.
Evans Mills co-owner Peggy Gill is thrilled to have Coachman racing at the circuit this season. She said that the hockey player helps boost attendance, as she sees plenty of fans wearing Wolves apparel at the track.
“We’re very happy to have him racing here,” Gill said. “He has a nice following and he’s very visible in the community and on social media.”
Coachman has been learning on the job as he finished fifth in his first foray last week at the track. Coachman said that racing on the track is a whole new experience.
“You always got to resist the urge to put the peddle to the metal because you have to worry about corners,” Coachman said. “You can’t look behind you because you’re wearing a harness and a neck brace.”
The veteran defender’s exploits are a team affair as Wolves defenseman Jacob Boll, who is currently staying in the area, has become part of the Coachman’s pit crew. The young Dane has been useful on race days in keep his teammate on the track. There’s still a learning curve for everyone involved.
“He’s helping me by refueling the car and helping me with other things,” Coachman said. “We’re still learning stuff as a whole crew.”
His teammates as well as friends and family have been nothing but supportive of Coachman’s new weekend past time. Coachman has been keeping his fellow Wolves abreast of what he’s been doing.
“I’ve been keeping them all informed,” Coachman said. “They love seeing the Wolves colors and the No. 7 on the car.”
One of the biggest things is trying to secure sponsorship for the season to defray some of the expenses like tires and gas. Wolves owner Andreas Johansson has been helpful and Coachman got some of the big costs out of the way.
“I’ve already paid for some of the big things up front with the car and the trailer,” Coachman said.
Gill said she was glad to see car counts and attendance up in the first weekend of racing since the end of the 2019 season. She hopes more people like Coachman will take up racing due to the lower cost in some of the divisions.
“Racing can be expensive, so that’s why we designed some classes like pro late model that aren’t cost prohibitive,” Gill said.
Gill is also hoping for some more synergy between local teams like the Wolves and the Watertown Rapids. She doesn’t see them as competition and doesn’t mind returning the favor.
“We’ve talked cross-promotion with other organizations,” Gill said. “We can make it work if we all band together.”
