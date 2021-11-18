Local basketball
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Elks Hoop Shoot is set for Nov. 27 at the Jefferson Community College gym.
The annual solo competition is open to boys and girls and will begin with ages 8 and 9 from 10-10:30 a.m. shooting a 28½-inch ball from four feet in front of the regulation free-throw line.
Players ages 10 and 11 will shoot from 10:30-11 a.m., and ages 12 and 13 from 11-11:30 a.m. Girls in the latter two age groups will shoot with a 28½-inch ball while boys will shoot with the regulation men’s size of 29½.
No late entries are allowed, boys and girls must shoot with their age group and in the times listed. Age groups are decided by the participant’s age as of April 1, 2022. Players turning 14 years-old prior to that date are not eligible.
The event is part of the Elks National Hoop Shoot. For more information contact director Dennis Brady (315-486-0057 for text, 315-836-4794 for call).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.