WATERTOWN — After three years away, the Carmen Basilio Quest For Champions finally returned Saturday to the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds’ Exhibition Hall.
Hosted by the Watertown Area Boxing Club, the Quest For Champions featured several bouts between local boxers and those around the state and from Canada.
The 12th annual Quest For Champions is named after legendary Hall of Fame boxer Carmen Basilio, who trained in the north country.
Highlights for the area Saturday included Frank Clopin providing the WABC with its only victory during the night, winning by decision. Also, Watertown native Ryan Lobdell competed in the last fight of the night, falling to Blake Hendershot of Long Island.
The fight of the night featured a win by decision by Diego Colon of Upstate Boxing Club over Colin Charlebois of Juggernaut Boxing Club in Chaumont.
