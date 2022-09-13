WATERTOWN — The Carmen Basilio Quest For Champions has been stuck on its 11th anniversary for three years.
Finally, Saturday, it gets to make it an even dozen.
What was an annual event, whose name honored the world champion boxer and brought noted names from the sport — like Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and Christy Martin — to Watertown, is returning to the ring Saturday at last, after three years away mostly due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Watertown Area Boxing Club’s 12th annual Quest For Champions is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday, with doors opening at 5, at the Watertown Fairgrounds’ Exhibition Hall. Tickets are one price, $15, and are offered at the door.
“It’s getting exciting, everything’s coming into place,” said WABC president Johnny Pepe.
Perhaps the biggest sign that the boxing event is returning to its familiar ways is that Canadian boxers will participate in a WABC event for the first time since 2019, Pepe said. Canadian boxers had not been able to cross the border due to pandemic restrictions until now.
“We’ve been away from our Canadian friends for awhile,” said Pepe, who plans to welcome boxers from clubs in Kingston, Ontario, and Ottawa this weekend. “This whole COVID thing has kept us away from each other. Now we’ve got some Canadian teams coming, looking forward to seeing them again and just getting back into the swing of things again.”
Pepe said the event also will feature fighters from Albany, Saratoga, Syracuse and Rochester, as well as some local boxers that will include Gouverneur twin sisters Randi and Rikki Griffith, who both won National Silver Gloves titles earlier this year.
Another local boxer competing Saturday is looking for his next fight to lead to an eventual professional career. Watertown native Ryan Lobdell hopes to obtain his first pro fight by next year.
“This fight will be very special to me because eventually I want to turn pro and I feel like this is one step further (to that goal),” said Lobdell, who fights at 150-155 pounds, but is hoping to trim back to 145.
“He’s got a goal in mind and he’s got a solid background as an amateur,” Pepe said. “We have some goals in mind we’re going to work on. So that’d be big if we did a pro show in Watertown next summer.”
Lobdell, the most experienced fighter in the WABC gym at age 23, has been a regular competitor over the years, including the Quest For Champions, but is just getting back to fighting shape after bouts disappeared during the pandemic.
“I just recently got back into this year, from when COVID started,” said Lobdell, whose only other fight was at the Battle of the Badges event in January. “It was a daunting task to get back into shape, when I started to get back into it. But going to the gym really helped out.”
WABC boxer Anthony Parker joined the gym a year-and-a-half ago and will participate in his first amateur bout Saturday. He said his background in taekwondo should help in his debut, though noting the differences between the two combat sports.
Pepe said he’s shooting for 12 fights Saturday. Ceremonies will include honoring Basilio’s widow, Josie, who died in June, and Pepe’s father, John J., who died in March. Pepe’s father appeared regularly during WABC bouts, entertaining the crowd with his singing and his accordion.
“His big claim to fame is he sang to Carmen Basilio at Alex Bay in front of 900 people,” Pepe said. “He was pretty proud of that. He sang, ‘That’s Amore,’ got the crowd in it and everything, it was pretty good for a guy with an accordion.”
It’s sidelight touches like Pepe’s dad that makes the WABC fights special, said Lobdell, who has fought in other areas of the state and in Canada.
“The Watertown shows, it’s just something more special because it is in your hometown,” he said. “... Pepe really works hard to do what he can to make the show the best he can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.