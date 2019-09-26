WATERTOWN — In its 11th year, the Carmen Basilio Quest for Champions boxing event is continuing to grow.
Named after the former world champion boxer, the event set for Saturday night is put on by Johnny Pepe, and the Watertown Area Boxing Club will have clubs attending from throughout the region.
“It’s grown to where a number of clubs want to come, [earlier] a club from Washington D.C. called me, they want to come up,” Pepe said. “I have clubs from Vermont, Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, Utica, all over the state even stretching out to Vermont and different places in other states so it’s grown quite a bit. I think it’s a testament to Carmen Basilio and what a great champion he was and how well known he is.”
Pepe added that a couple of clubs from Canada will also be attending. Overall, Pepe expects to have a dozen clubs attending and about 50-to-75 boxers.
Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. and the show is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall.
Last year, Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini made an appearance at the event and was the guest of honor, something Pepe called “a dream come true.”
This year, he is expecting champion boxer Bonnie Mann to attend the fights as the guest of honor. In 2017, Hall was inducted into the All-Marine Boxing Hall of Fame.
“I know her from when Christy Martin came up, Christy has come to our shows before,” Pepe said. “She knows Christy, so I met her through Christy and I see her in Canastota at the Boxing Hall of Fame every year. She always wanted to come up and I invited her this year, and she said she’d do autographs and bring her belt with her and all of that.”
Mann won two world titles in her career and served eight years in the Marines.
Of the local boxers participating, Pepe is excited to see Travis Helm of the Watertown Area Boxing Club fight.
“It’ll be his first bout, he’s military, he’s going to be fighting a guy from Vermont,” Pepe said. “I have some other Fort Drum guys on the card, I have some juniors, some local kids from Watertown and Clayton so it’s a nice card.”
Pepe said that he’s also working on putting together a female fight.
Pepe also wanted to thank the North Country Orthopedic Group, who is supplying medical assistance for the show.
Ringside seats for the event are sold-out but there are still some general admission tickets available priced at $10.
“We’re going to have shirts there and we got a band playing at intermission,” Pepe said. “Pirate Plague is the band playing at intermission, a local band.”
Pepe noted that this event is his favorite of year.
“It’s in honor of Carmen, a great champion and a great friend of mine,” Pepe said. “I still see his wife, she’s 92 now. It’s an honor for me to do this fight and to respect and honor Carmen Basilio as a true champion and a true friend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.