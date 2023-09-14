WATERTOWN — A photograph of former junior welterweight boxers Micky Ward and Arturo Gatti, waging battle in one of the most thrilling non-title fights in history, sits above the training timer that’s activated during sparring practices at the Watertown Area Boxing Club gym.

“When the guys are sparring and tired and don’t want to go another round, I’ve got a picture of Arturo and Micky above the bell,” said WABC president Johnny Pepe, of the famed May 18, 2022 bout. “So when they get tired I say, ‘Look at that picture and you’re going one more round.’ It does motivate them.”

