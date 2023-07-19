WATERTOWN — When Gerry Cooney meets someone for the first time, often he’ll throw the first punch.
“So you’re the guy who wants to fight me?” he’ll say. “What do you weigh?”
Even decades after Cooney last stepped out of the ring, entertaining the thought of exchanging blows with the famed former heavyweight boxer is absurd. Cooney’s just having fun, loving his life, with whomever he meets.
Cooney plans to have a good time this weekend as the guest of honor at the Watertown Boxing Club’s “Clubs and Gloves” tournament to raise money for the organization. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Willowbrook Golf Club.
“I get to meet a lot of great people,” said Cooney, who won the first 25 professional fights of his career. “I get to play golf and then I come home and the garbage is sitting by the back door. I like going out and I like my life at home with my wife. I like both guys.”
Cooney, 66, said he doesn’t play golf anymore since he tore his rotator cuff a few years ago, but he continues to be actively involved in boxing. He’s previously helped run organizations to help retired boxers and those dealing with domestic issues, and he makes appearances around the country, showing interest in local boxing clubs and their ability to direct youngsters searching for answers.
He still trains young boxers and admits that he sees his younger self in some of them.
“It’s the confusion, it’s the terrible family situations, it’s the neglect,” he said. “ ... I get to touch people.”
WBC President Johnny Pepe coordinated Cooney’s appearance in Watertown through a mutual friend, Greg Sorrentino, who trains boxers in the Syracuse area and also plans to be at the tournament. Pepe said that he attended the same events as Cooney, such as the Boxing Hall of Fame golf tournament in Canastota and a fight in Canada where his boxer, Ryan Lobdell, took a picture with Cooney.
“I reached out to Greg and Greg reached out to Gerry and from there, I started talking to Gerry about it,” Pepe said. “ ... He’s coming up from New Jersey, he’s flying in Friday night. He’s not going to golf ... so he’s just going to come and hang out, just have fun with the crowd, take pictures and stuff like that.”
Pepe added that Cooney will also appear at a brunch Sunday at the Elks Club from 9:30 a.m.-noon. The event is open to the public and Pepe wants the WBC boxers to be there to receive advice from Cooney.
Pepe said that he’ll also show Cooney around the WBC gym that day.
“He likes to do things like this,” Pepe said. “He was asking a lot about our gym, he actually asked me if he could see the gym, so that meant a lot to me.”
Cooney, who went 28-3 with 24 knockouts in his professional career, last fought as a pro in 1990. At 6-foot-6 and with a powerful left hook, he rose to prominence by winning swiftly and with command. He dominated opponents through the late 1970s and early 1980s. He knocked out former world heavyweight champ Ken Norton in 54 seconds in 1981.
That set up a fight with champion Larry Holmes, which took more than year to stage. On June 11, 1982, at Caesar’s Palace in Paradise, Nevada, in what was the richest prize fight at the time, Cooney took part in his most famous bout. Dubbed “The Great White Hope” by promoter Don King, Cooney lasted 13 rounds before Holmes was declared the victor by technical knockout.
Pepe remembers watching the World Boxing Council title fight at the former Benny’s Steakhouse on Arsenal Street in Watertown.
“They didn’t have pay-per-view yet, they had a big screen at Benny’s Steakhouse,” Pepe said. “... Back when Gerry fought, he was a big star, I liked him because he was a big body puncher and just an all-around good guy. He was exciting to watch, a power-puncher.”
Cooney and Holmes built a lasting friendship out of that fight and still make appearances together.
“It was a great experience for me,” Cooney said. “My fights didn’t last very long, I was knocking a lot of guys out (quickly) and he taught me a lot.”
Cooney suffered physical and mental abuse at the hands of his father growing up, and struggled with alcohol addiction during his career. In 2019, he published a book with John Grady, a professor and licensed drug and alcohol abuse counselor, titled “Gentleman Gerry, a Contender in the Ring, a Champion in Recovery.”
The book details his childhood struggles and rise to become a two-time Golden Gloves champion. It also digs into his alcohol addiction, which helped shorten his career.
“I never like to watch my interviews, but this book, I had to read it,” Cooney said. “The therapist who wrote it with me, it was tough. I read the whole book. ... I like the book, I’d like to write a second one.”
Cooney said he came away from that addiction changed and also mentioned a recent prostate cancer scare that helped adjust his outlook. He said he focuses more on individual relationships now.
“How do I make that kid feel special? How do I make that kid laugh?” he said.
And, he admits, he’s still a work in progress, similar to the kitchen that he is remodeling back home in New Jersey.
“I’m really lucky,” he said. “I’m doing a lot of work, developing this guy, who had no parental guidance, and a lot of pain. ... I like me now.”
Pepe said he’s planning for 16 teams to compete at the 18-hole tournament and teams can enter all the way up to Saturday. Several door prizes will be offered as well as a drawing for a car. Proceeds go to the WBC and Pepe said he plans to direct the money back into the gym, particularly his aging ring that needs several new strips of plywood.
To enter the tournament, call the WBC at 315-783-4980 or the Willowbrook Golf Club (315-782-8192).
■ Pepe is already making plans for the 13th Carmen Basilio Quest For Champions boxing event in September.
Pepe said that former light welterweight champion Mickey Ward will attend the event, which is scheduled for Sept. 16.
