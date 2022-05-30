Local boxing
Gouverneur’s Randi Griffith will represent the United States youth boxing team after competing in the two-week selection camp in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Griffith made the camp as a result of winning the 132-kilogram youth female title at the USA Boxing National Championships in December 2021 in Shreveport, La. She’ll now represent her country in youth boxing tournaments in Spain and Mexico after impressing the camp runners with her performances.
Randi and her twin sister, Rikki, have also won titles at National Junior Olympics. Both sisters won national Silver Gloves championships and younger sister, Zoey, reached the NYSPHSAA boys wrestling tournament and took third in the girls 126-pound division at the Virginia Beach Wrestling Nationals.
Their father, Gordy, is active in the Gouverneur Boxing Club. The family lives in Fowler.
