Randi and Rikki Griffth have returned to their north country home once again, even if it’s becoming more of a stop on the way the last couple of years.
The twin sisters and Gouverneur high school seniors competed in the USA Boxing National Championships last week in Lubbock, Texas, both in the youth female category. Randi advanced to the final in her bracket and Rikki reached the semifinals.
Randi’s appearance in the title match, where she fell to No. 1 seed Gabriela Tellez of San Antonio, earned her a return trip to Colorado Springs, Colo., where USA Boxing determines who will represent Team USA. Randi will compete over a two-week period next year for a spot on the high-performance squad.
It’s a familiar situation for Randi, who took part in a similar trip to Colorado Springs last spring that won her a team spot for the International Boxing Association’s Youth Men’s and Women’s Championships in November in La Nucia, Spain. Randi, who was part of a nine-member USA team, lost to a boxer from Turkey in the first round during that event, which ran from Nov. 14-26.
Last week in the national championships, Rikki, competing as the top seed at 125 pounds, fell to Elise Soto, of Randolph, N.J., in the semifinals Friday. Randi, the No. 2 seed at 132, began her bouts on Thursday with a win over Sakora Lockhart, of St. Clair, Mo. Randi advanced to a semifinal fight Friday, where she defeated Emily Bazan, of Azcuna, Calif., moving on to face Tellez in the title bout Saturday.
A year ago in December, Randi captured the national title at 132 pounds in Shreveport, La., to gain a spot on the national team for the first time. Her year-long reign ended with the world competition in Spain, but has now re-upped for 2023 with her performance in Texas.
Both Randi and Rikki, who live in Fowler, will compete next in the USA Boxing national qualifier March 18-25 in Detroit, their father Gordon Griffith said.
He said that the family hopes the twin sisters can find a place on the U.S. Army’s world class athlete program after they graduate from Gouverneur HS next June.
The Griffiths began 2022 with National Silver Gloves titles in February in Independence, Mo., and then advanced to USA Boxing nationals in April in the national qualifier in Cleveland. Randi found out in May that she had won a spot on the high-performance squad.
Both Randi and Rikki run cross country as well and Rikki competed in the state meet last month at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.
The schedule is set for Watertown’s hosting of the regional Silver Gloves Tournament, Watertown Area Boxing Club president Johnny Pepe said.
The Region 1 tournament, featuring boxers ages 8-16 from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts, will take place Jan. 7 and 8 at exhibition hall at the Watertown fairgrounds.
Bouts are scheduled to begin each day at 1 p.m. with doors opening at noon. Cost is $10 at the door.
The tournament will determine qualifiers for the national Silver Gloves event.
The Watertown Boxing Club will also hold a fund-raiser on Jan. 15 at Pete’s Restaurant. Former boxer Greg Sorrentino, who was trained by the late Hall of Fame boxer Carmen Basilio, is scheduled to appear.
