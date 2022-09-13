WATERTOWN — The regional Silver Gloves Tournament is coming to Watertown, said Watertown Area Boxing Club president Johnny Pepe.
The Region 1 tournament, which includes boxers ages 8-16 from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts, is scheduled for Watertown in early January, likely Jan. 7th and 8th, Pepe said.
“This is everybody from the New England states, all over, so it’s going to bring a lot of stuff to the community and a lot of business to the community,” he said.
Pepe said the venue has not been determined but he’s hoping it takes place at Jefferson Community College.
Pepe said he found out about Watertown being selected a couple of months ago, from the regional director Don Simpkin, who is the longtime leader of the St. Martin Boxing Club in Rochester.
“He likes coming to Watertown,” Pepe said. “... He likes our crowds, he likes the way I do shows, he’s very impressed.”
The regional Silver Gloves Tournament is part of the National Silver Gloves Association series of tournaments for young boxers. Since its start in the late 1960s, many notable boxers have gone from the Silver Gloves, on to Golden Gloves and some onto Olympic careers.
Sisters Randi and Rikki Griffith, who are students at Gouverneur High School, both won National Silver Gloves titles in Independence, Mo., in February.
“It’s a big honor for us,” Pepe said.
