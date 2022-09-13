Watertown to host Silver Gloves regional

WATERTOWN — The regional Silver Gloves Tournament is coming to Watertown, said Watertown Area Boxing Club president Johnny Pepe.

The Region 1 tournament, which includes boxers ages 8-16 from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts, is scheduled for Watertown in early January, likely Jan. 7th and 8th, Pepe said.

