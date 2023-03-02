WATERTOWN — The third installment of the Battle of Badges boxing event will boast some tough fighters, but the toughest of them all may be the guest of honor.
The annual event that hosts bouts mixed between area first responders and fighters from other clubs will start at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Community College gym.
The event’s guest of honor will be 3-year-old Kevin William Kelly, who has been fighting all his life. The toddler has been dealing with a rare heart condition, Tetralogy of Fallot, which is a combination of four heart defects that are present at birth. Kelly had his first surgery at 10 days old and a second one in January 2021. However, he’s become a young child full of life.
“Other than the scar from his chin to his chest, he’s a normal kid,” said Kevin Kelly, the child’s father.
Kelly’s wife, Jessica, has been creating themed photo shoots every year and decided on boxing to show Kevin William’s fight. The family had gone with superheroes in previous shoots.
“My son is a fighter ever since he came into this world,” Kelly said.
Watertown Area Boxing Club founder Johnny Pepe was more than willing to let the Kellys use his gym for their shoot. He was moved by the family’s spirit and invited him to take part in this weekend’s event, including singing the national anthem.
“We did the photo shoot in the gym and dressed him up in gloves and everything,” Pepe said. “We invited his family and him to be the guest of honor at our event.”
The Battle of the Badges has grown remarkably in its short time. The first event was held in 2018 at the ballroom of the Savory Downtown and demand for the event was instant.
“We had 500 people at the first one and there wasn’t enough room and it was in the middle of a snowstorm,” Pepe said. “I had a hard time getting the fighters into the ballroom.”
The move to the JCC gym was a natural one and seems like a perfect fit. The boxing club also keeps selling out tables and that’s something that continues to amaze Pepe.
“I’m overwhelmed by all the community support that we get,” Pepe said.
Matches will take place between different emergency agencies like fire fighters, state police, Border Patrol, corrections officers and others. There will also be bouts between fighters from other clubs, with a fighter tentatively scheduled to travel from as far as Scranton, Pa., to be part of the event. According to Pepe, there are first responders coming from as far away as Niagara Falls to compete. Pepe said he speculates why the event’s popularity has swelled.
“I think the appeal is many of the fighters are local fighters,” Pepe said. “These guys are also fighting for charity and it really brings out the people.”
The event will also help earn funds for North Country K-9s.
“I’m so honored to help raise money for this cause,” Pepe said. “The money we raise helps pay for medical kits, bulletproof vests for the dog, Narcan, for when the dogs sniff for drugs and all the other stuff the agencies need help paying for.”
Doors for the event open at 5 p.m. with the fights starting at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the club’s website, www.watertownareaboxingclub.com. General admission tickets for the event are $20.
