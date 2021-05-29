One of the biggest principles the Watertown Area Boxing Club preaches is respect, and fighters will see that message at their new gym.
The club will resume practices at their new location Tuesday after over a year of being on the sidelines due to coronavirus pandemic. The gym has moved from the old location based at 759 Starbuck Arena and is located at 146L Arsenal Street in the Woolworth Building in the Top of the Square Plaza.
Starbuck Arena, where the legendary Sugar Ray Robinson trained, had hosted the club since 2015 and the facility. But the WABC was forced to move after new requirements for ventilation of the building due COVID-19 regulations.
Club president Johnny Pepe was turned onto the new location by realtor Jessica Renzi, whose family is big supporters of the club. Pepe was shown two locations by Renzi and immediately gravitated to the new Arsenal Street venue that will share space with the Watertown YMCA aquatics center.
“She said she had a place I know I’d like and I fell in love when I saw the high ceiling,” Pepe said.
The gym will feature a larger competition ring at the new location at 20 feet by 20 feet. Boxers worked in a 16-foot-by-16-foot ring at the old location.
One of the big new features of the new gym is a mural done by Fabian Rubio, who has worked out with the club since April 2018 after being stationed in Fort Drum the previous year. He jumped at the chance to put out his message at the new location.
“Johnny has always been super passionate and I saw it as a chance for me to give back, said Rubio, who did the mural work free of charge.
Pepe was all for the idea after seeing Rubio’s portfolio and asked if he would paint something for the club. The new mural displays the word “Respect” on the wall with a pair of old-school boxing gloves.
“I’m very proud of how it turned out and particularly with the details,” Pepe said. “It looks like something you’d see at a boxing gym in Los Angeles.”
Rubio loves the message the club preaches and that the gym is an affordable place to work out. According to Rubio, the new location reminds him of an old-school boxing gym that you would see in the 1970s and ’80s. He is glad to help spread the message via his art.
“Johnny is huge on respect and that’s his number one thing he teaches at the gym,” said Rubio, who also helps coach at the club.
Many of the fighters have given the artwork positive reactions and taken selfies with the mural in the background. Rubio is glad that his contribution to the boxing club has been embraced.
“I hope (the mural) can encourage kids to keep on coming,” Rubio said.
The club will be open 5:30-7 p.m. Monday through Friday with time available on the weekends by appointment. Pepe believes more people will give boxing a try now for a few different reasons.
“I think more people will come out because they have cabin fever and the club will be easier to get to,” Pepe said.
The pandemic called off the Battle of the Badges event that was slated to take place in late March 2020. The club is hopeful that it can hold events later in the year after passing some tests by the state. There is a sanction test in June and then another one in July before giving the WABC the green light to hold events.
Pepe is looking to host an event in the fall and said the Badges event that pits firefighters and law enforcement officers continues to grow in interest though the club hasn’t hosted one since January 2019.
“That event just kept getting bigger and bigger,” Pepe said. “We just need to find a bigger venue.”
The club will post event updates on their website and Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.