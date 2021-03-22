Local boxing
WATERTOWN — Tammy Cavallario, the owner of Chez Paris in Alexandria Bay, is giving away a signed Carmen Basilio glove, which is 6-foot high, to the Watertown Area Boxing Club this afternoon.
Basilio was the world boxing champion in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions during the 1950s. The Canastota native, who had trained during his professional career in Watertown, died in 2012.
