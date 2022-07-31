Two Beaver River runners bridged the generational gap Saturday.
Recently graduated state champion Colton Kempney defeated alumnus David Cordeiro in a two-mile match race that went from Beaver Falls to Croghan. Cordeiro is a graduate of the class of 1982 and a friend of Kempney’s mother Theresa (nee Fitzgerald). He got the idea of racing against Kempney as a way to connect the history of the program.
“I wanted to bridge the gaps between generations of the program,” Cordeiro said. “Beaver River has had a decades-long tradition of great runners and great coaches.”
Cordeiro was one of the early standouts in the program that took off in the early 1980s. The Beaver River boys cross country program then won three straight state titles from 1983-85 and 19 NYSPHSAA crowns.
“I feel runners like myself and Jim Kent helped foster the foundation for those ’83 through ’85 teams,” Cordeiro said.
Kempney was first surprised by the match-race but was willing to run against a person that helped build the Beavers cross country and track programs. The duo has gotten to know each other in past weeks since the two-person race was issued and accepted.
“It meant a lot that he wanted to challenge me,” Kempney said. “We’ve been texting back and forth with each other.”
There were stakes on the race besides bragging rights. The race winner would get a pair of shoes from the runner-up, and Kempney has already started using them.
“It was very nice for him to give them (the shoes) to me,” Kempney said.
Cordeiro has carved out a great life since leaving Lewis County. He earned his electrical engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology and then his master’s and doctorate from Syracuse University. Cordeiro is now an attorney based out of San Ramone, Calif., which is an hour east of San Francisco. He’s been following Kempney’s career and calls the state champion one of the best he’s ever seen for his alma mater. However, he was impressed with Kempney’s attitude most of all.
“I was also very impressed by Colton, not only for his incredible running ability,” Cordeiro said. “But also his character in accepting my challenge as a prior BRCS runner.”
Kempney had the home course advantage because the two-mile layout started at the old school house in Beaver Falls and he’s familiar with that.
“I run that (course) all the time,” Kempney said. “Myself and Cory Demo are always running on it.”
Kempney is getting ready to head to NCAA Division I Furman in Greenville, S.C., for his freshman season. He’s already looking forward to testing himself against college runners for the Paladins.
“I’m pumped to get down there,” Kempney said. “I’m just super excited to see how I can do in college.”
The duo stayed close together throughout the two-mile race, but Kempney won by a couple of strides. Despite the loss, Cordeiro enjoyed racing against Kempney and sees good things for him.
“It was an honor to run against Colton and I see him doing more great things in the future,” Cordeiro said.
