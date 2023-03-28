CROGHAN — The Adirondack Foothills Cycling Club has announced its slate of North Country cycling events for 2023.
The cycling club’s mission is to promote enjoyment, training, education and advocacy for the sport of cycling to people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds in Northern New York State.
The group has planned a variety of events, including road cycling, mountain biking and gravel biking.
The following events are planned:
■ The Tour de Lewis: Osceola to Oswegatchie: A scenic and fun ride across Lewis County’s scenic Adirondack Park, Black River Valley and Tug Hill Plateau for recreational and competitive amateur cyclists May 28. Visit www.adirondackstughill.com/tour-de-lewis for more information and to register.
■ The North Winds Gravel Classic: An exciting, timed event set in the remote wilderness of the Tug Hill. With distances to suit riders of all capabilities and interests, The North Winds Classic is a showcase of the fastest gravel in the Northeast set for July 16. Visit www.northwindsclassic.com for more information and to register.
■ Cycle the St. Lawrence: Ride along the waters of the St. Lawrence Seaway with views of storybook castles and lighthouses, vineyards, and Amish Farms along Black Lake. After-party celebration will be held at Bonnie Castle with music and food, Aug. 27. Visit www.cyclethestlawrence.com for more information and to register.
■ North County Short Track Mountain Bike Series: The four-race series offers a mountain bike experience for riders of all ages and ability levels. Wide starts and multiple races each day allow riders to challenge themselves and watch others compete in a family fun environment.
- Sunday, July 23, The Osceola Ski & Sport Center, Camden
- Sunday, Aug. 6, The Osceola Ski & Sport Center, Camden
- Sunday, Aug. 13, Oswegatchie Educational Center, Croghan
- Sunday, Aug. 20, Oswegatchie Educational Center, Croghan
■ Bikes & Frights: The Monster Mash Party is a biking event and fundraiser that will roll through Lewis County, just in time for Halloween. The event will include group bike rides in the afternoon, followed by a children’s costume bike parade and a Monster Mash Party in the evening. The date and more details will be available prior to the October event.
Proceeds from all events will benefit the Adirondack Cycling Club’s cycling education and safety programs for youth in the north country.
