This year’s annual ShelterBox Ride in Henderson may be canceled, but organizers are confident they’ll still be able help those who benefit from the annual event.
Organizers decided a couple of weeks ago to call off this year’s event that had been originally pushed back two months from its normal date in the early June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Riders were notified by mail that was sent out Thursday. An announcement Saturday on the event website gave a reason for the cancellation.
“We take rider safety and rider satisfaction as the first priorities,” the announcement said. “We provide an experience that reflects positively on ShelterBoxUSA, Rotary, our sponsors, our volunteers and the communities in which the rides take place. Simply put, in this year’s COVID-19 conditions, we could not live up to our mission statement.”
Event organizer Tom Deusen said another reason for the cancellation was not being able to have the usual post-race spaghetti dinner at Bill Saiff’s Westview Lodge and Marina in Henderson Harbor. Many riders congregate at the restaurant, but they won’t be able to this year due social distancing.
“We feel we wouldn’t be able to flock there and that’s a big part of our event,” said Deusen, who has been organizing with ShelerBox for 10 years.”
The event, which started in 2012, is broken down to into 25- and 50-mile rides and a new 11-mile, family-friendly route that takes riders through scenic Henderson Harbor. All of the routes take place in scenic Henderson. The courses consist of gentle rolling hills along Lake Ontario and through picturesque farmland.
Deusen said there’s some sadness about the event being called off, but he hopes people will still think about giving to the organization.
“The riders are very disappointed that we won’t be racing this year,” he said. “We do hope they consider making a donation to ShelterBoxUSA.”
ShelterBoxUSA hand-delivers emergency shelter for families devastated by natural disaster and conflict. The “shelter boxes” and shelter repair kits contain the tools like tents, tarpaulins, tool kits, blankets, mosquito nets, solar lights, cooking sets, water carriers and water filters. Other families get household items, including blankets, mosquito nets, solar lights, cooking sets, water carriers and water filters.
They’ve deployed to foreign countries such as The Philippines, Paraguay, Fiji, Syria, Iraq, Cameroon and Niger. The group has also responded to disasters such as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017 and wildfires in California.
Deusen said the organization is always looking to improve how they can best deliver aid.
“One thing we do after deployment is we go back to eight to 10 months later, and we have some ask what worked and what we could do better next (time),” he said.
Deusen said that he’s already looking forward to the 2021 race, which is scheduled for June 5 in Henderson.
He’s confident that plenty of people will turn up if the current health crisis is under control.
“We feel we’re going to get a good turnout next year,” Deusen said. “Cycling is one of the easiest activities to do at a distance.”
