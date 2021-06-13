CAPE VINCENT — More than 60 anglers registered to participate in the annual Spring Walleye and Northern Pike Derby on May 29.
Tim Queior of Dexter took first place in the walleye division with a 5.96-pound fish that measured 24.5 inches. Scott Wedell took second place with a 4.56-pound fish measuring 22.5 inches long.
Brad Chapman and Ben Whipple each caught-and-released a muskie while fishing on Lake Ontario.
Brianna McDermott took the top prize in the Kids Perch division with a fish that weighed 12.7 ounces and measured 12 inches. She received a certificate for a free New York State Lifetime Fishing License. Grady Swenson, Riley and Chase Coombs and Henry Prusak also entered perch.
Door prizes were donated by local businesses.
