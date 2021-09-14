MASSENA — Norwood’s Matthew Grant took home the top prize as the first-place finisher of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super-Tournament last weekend on the St. Lawrence River.
Grant totaled 10 bass for a weight of 41 pounds, 14 ounces to claim $5,137 for the victory.
Major League Fishing’s Phoenix Bass Fishing League is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers. The top 45 boaters from each division advance to one of six regional championships to compete for a $60,000 prize package and a spot in the Phoenix Bass Fshing League All-American.
James Ciferni of Hammond placed fifth with a weight of 38-2 ($942) and Jonathan Robla of Waddington was seventh at 36-10 ($1,356). Douglas Reed of Bridgeton, N.J., finished second, eight ounces behind Grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.