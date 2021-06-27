MASSENA — After Friday’s record-setting pace, Sunday’s qualifying round finale was a much tougher day on the water for the 40 anglers in Group A at the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour on the St. Lawrence River.
After battling the windy conditions, Jacob Wheeler of Harrison, Tenn., coasted to victory in Group A, catching 66 bass totaling 222 pounds, 1 ounce — a Bass Pro Tour record for the heaviest two-day qualifying round weight.
The six-day event features 80 of the top professional anglers worldwide competing for a purse of $805,000, including a top cash prize of $100,000 to the winner.
Brent Ehrler of Redlands, Calif., boated a two-day total of 59 bass, totaling 190-13 to end the day in second place after starting in third. Justin Lucas of Guntersville, Ala., caught 52 bass, weighing 177-9 over two days to finish the round in third place.
Jeff Sprague of Point, Texas, ended the round in fourth place with a two-day total of 59 bass for 172-4. Rounding out the top five was Jonathon VanDam of Kalamazoo, Mich., who caught the heaviest weight of the day Sunday — 25 bass for 77-15 — to finish with a two-day total of 54 bass for 172-4.
The top 20 anglers from Group A will now enjoy an off day Monday, while the 40 anglers in Group B will complete their two-day qualifying round. The knockout round, featuring 38 anglers competing to finish in the top eight, will take place Tuesday.
Wednesday’s championship round will feature Wheeler, Monday’s Group B winner, and the top eight anglers from the knockout round competing in a final-day shootout for the top prize of $100,000.
The top 20 pros from Qualifying Group A that now advance to Tuesday’s knockout round on the St. Lawrence River are:
Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tenn., 66 bass, 222-1; Brent Ehrler, Redlands, Calif., 59 bass, 190-13; Justin Lucas, Guntersville, Ala., 52 bass, 177-9; Jeff Sprague, Point, Texas, 59 bass, 172-4; Jonathon VanDam, Kalamazoo, Mich., 54 bass, 172-3; Alton Jones Jr., Waco, Texas, 56 bass, 168-12; Josh Bertrand, Queen Creek, Ariz., 49 bass, 161-4; Cody Meyer, Star, Idaho, 53 bass, 158-8; Bradley Roy, Lancaster, Ky., 46 bass, 145-12; Adrian Avena, Vineland, N.J., 41 bass, 138-10; Dean Rojas, Lake Havasu City, Ariz., 47 bass, 136-0; Jordan Lee, Cullman, Ala., 37 bass, 128-10; Skeet Reese, Auburn, Calif., 43 bass, 123-7; Stephen Browning, Hot Springs, Ark., 41 bass, 120-8; Wesley Strader, Spring City, Tenn., 38 bass, 116-15; Ish Monroe, Oakdale, Calif., 33 bass, 115-7; David Dudley, Lynchburg, Va., 35 bass, 113-14; Alton Jones, Lorena, Texas, 35 bass, 113-6; Marty Robinson, Lyman, S.C., 35 bass, 107-10; Brandon Coulter, Knoxville, Tenn., 33 bass, 106-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.