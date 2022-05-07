MARCELLUS — Sandy Burton, a former Watertown High School golfer who played on the same college team as Arnold Palmer, will be inducted into the Syracuse District Golf Association Hall of Fame on Monday as part of the 2022 induction class.
Burton, a resident of Jamesville since the early 1980s, graduated from Watertown High in 1951, the same year he tied for the state high school championship in Newburgh before losing on a playoff hole to claim the runner-up spot. Burton also won the Watertown city championship in 1955 and was runner-up in the tournament in 1952.
Burton, 88, moved on to play for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons golf squad. During his junior year with Wake Forest in 1954, Palmer returned to the college after three years in the U.S. Coast Guard, and Burton and the legendary golfer became teammates. After Palmer left school, Wake Forest won the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in 1955, Burton’s senior year.
Burton remained in contact with Palmer until Palmer’s death in 2016.
Burton served in the U.S. Army ROTC and moved to Syracuse in 1958. He enjoyed success on the Syracuse amateur circuit, representing Syracuse on inter-district squads. Burton, the son of Carlowden Country Club golf pro Bill Burton, also became part of the first team, along with Bill Burns, to win the member-guest tournament at Watertown Golf Club in consecutive years, 1969 and 1970.
Burton will be inducted with four other members at the Tuscarora Golf Club during its induction luncheon. Other members of the class are Luke Hobika, Lenny Lasinsky, David May and NIck Raasch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.