Local golf
WATERTOWN — Brett Warner extended his upset run in the Watertown City Golf Championship with a second-round victory Wednesday at Watertown Golf Club.
Warner — the last of 32 golfers seeded in the championship flight — advanced by beating No. 16 T.J. Penn, 2 and 1. He knocked off top-seeded Brandon Mothersell in the first round earlier this week.
Warner will next face No. 9 Mitchell Scoville, who advanced with a 6 and 5 victory over Adam Brown.
Seventh-seeded Marcus Emerson beat No. 23 Chris O’Brien, 7 and 5, while No. 21 Joe Tufo advanced with a 3-and-1 victory over No. 5 Andrew Marks. Jarret Sweet beat No. 4 Matt Barton, 4 and 3, in another second-round outing completed Wednesday.
The remaining second round and quarterfinal matches are scheduled for today and Friday to set up the semifinals Saturday. The 36-hole championship is slated for Sunday at WGC.
