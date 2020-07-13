WATERTOWN — Rick Algie defeated two-time champion and finalist the past two years Adam Brown on the 19th hole Sunday to highlight the opening-round of match play the Watertown City Golf Championships at the Watertown Golf Club.
Defending and seven-time champion John Bufalini beat Bill Yerdon 5 and 4, and Bob Hughes, who is the record-setting 14-time champion, won his match, 7 and 6, over Sam Cavallario.
Former champion Joe Tufo advanced with a 1-up victory over Paul Grant Jr., while former champion James Ambrose was upset by Shawn Thomas, 3 and 1.
Second-seeded Jordan Reardon topped John Kelly, 7 and 6, while Dylan Kernehan surprised No. 4 seed Marcus Emerson, 2 and 1.
Match play continues all week with the semifinals Saturday and the 36-hole match play final Sunday at the Watertown Golf Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.