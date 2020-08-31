Local golf
MASSENA — Jake Amo shot a three-day total of 223 strokes to win the Massena Country Club championship by two strokes over Anthony Viskovich Sunday.
The tournament began Friday and Viskovich held the first-round lead with a 72. Amo shot 73 and Tom Carroll shot a 74 on the opening day.
Amo, 19, and the youngest champion in club history, moved into the lead in the second round on Saturday by shooting 74 while Viskovich shot 76 to fall one shot back heading into the final round.
“It felt pretty awesome to win, it being my first time playing in the tournament and then go on to win was something special,” Amo said. “Also hats off to Anthony Viskovich for playing so well and making me fight for it. That was so much fun with the adrenaline on the back nine. Overall, I struck the ball great and made putts I needed to make all weekend.”
Amo concluded the tourney with a 76 on Sunday and Viskovich shot 77. Nate Pichette finished third at 232 and Tom Post, Brian Henning and Greg Paquin all tied for fourth at 233.
