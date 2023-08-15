Times Staff Report
ENDICOTT — John Benware of the Binghamton Country Club wrapped up the inaugural Legends Amateur Championship golf tournament (age 70-plus) Tuesday at the En-Joie Golf Course.
Benware shot a second straight one-under-par 71 to finish with a two-under 142, two strokes over second-place Randy Young of Bellevue Country Club, who also shot a 71 for an overall total of an even-par 144.
Watertown’s Bob Phillips of the Thompson Park Golf Course placed 24th with an 82-86—168 (plus-24).
Philip Stegemann soared to victory in the 27th Super Senior Amateur Championship, shooting a second-round two-under 70 for a two-stroke victory. Stegemann, from Crag Burn Golf Club, finished with a 76-70—146. Jim Burns of Canandaigua Country Club took second with a 75-73—148. First-round leader Bob Cooper finished with a 72-77—149.
Massena’s Max Pelifian, of the River Course at Louisville Landing, finished 29th overall with an 85-84—169 (plus-25).
