Local golf
CICERO — Two Section 10 athletes were dominant at the Northeast Junior Showcase golf tournament this week at the Lake Shore Yacht and Country Club in Cicero.
Potsdam’s Tyler Berkman won the two-day event with a total of 1-over par and earned a ticket to compete in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour national championship in Winter Garden, Fla., on Dec. 4-5.
Canton’s Ryan Jones finished tied for second at plus-seven with Syracuse’s Jackson Saroney.
Berkman, who shot plus-two Thursday, had the low score of the opening round at minus-one.
Jones, the defending Section 10 individual champion, shot a plus-one Thursday to record the lowest round of the second day.
