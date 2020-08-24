Tyler Berkman made a 30-foot putt on his final shot of the day to repeat as the champion of the Potsdam Town and Country Club on Sunday.
Berkman, 14, was in a threesome with his father, Rick, a six-time club champion, and Chris Taylor.
The trio entered the final day in a tight competition. Tyler Berkman and Taylor both shot 75 in the first round Saturday and Rick Berkman shot 76.
When they got finished with the front nine on Sunday, Tyler Berkman and Taylor were still tied and Rick Berkman was one shot back. By the time they got to 18 all three golfers were tied for the lead.
“I didn’t really hit my approach shot very well (on 18),” Tyler Berkman said. “Chris got close (eight feet) and I knew I had to give my putt a run to make it. I had to give myself a chance to make par in case Chris missed his putt so I could make it into a playoff.
“I thought at first I pulled (the putt), but as it got closer I knew maybe it had a chance. I wasn’t expecting it to go in.”
Tyler Berkman has won many events in his young career, but Sunday’s was the first time he won something with his last shot.
“I’ve been close many times, times where I was one down or one up and needed to make it,” Tyler Berkman said.
“This will definitely help for the future, being in that situation with all the pressure, everyone watching and winning last year and the pressure of doing it again this year.”
Tyler Berkman finished with an 8-over par score of 152. Rick Berkman and Taylor both finished at 153 and Tom Smith was fourth at 156.
Rick Berkman, who led by one stroke after 13 holes, is tied with Red Thomas and Dick Elliott for the most club championships at six.
He saw his chance to be in a playoff vanish when his son made the 30-foot putt.
“I was happy for him,” Rick Berkman said. “I certainly wanted to win myself. It was a friendly competition and we had a good time. It was good and friendly with the three of us.”
Tyler Berkman has golfed with his father many times, but Sunday was a unique situation with both of them in same final group playing for a championship.
“He asked me if I wanted to ride in the cart with him, but I walked,” Tyler Berkman said. “It was a little weird, especially if it was going to come to him and I maybe. My dad has won six and I wanted him to win so bad, but I’m also competing. We were all tied so this was more serious than last year.
“It was a great experience to play with two great golfers.”
