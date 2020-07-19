WATERTOWN — John Bufalini was able to finally breathe a sigh of relief when Bob Hughes went to shake his hand at the end of the 36th hole at the Watertown Golf Club on Sunday.
Bufalini successfully defended his Watertown Men’s City Golf Championship with a 1-up win over Hughes, earning his eighth career title.
Heading into the final five holes, it looked like Bufalini was going to have a cushier victory. By the end of the 14th hole of second round, Bufalini had built a three-hole lead on Hughes. The 14-time City Golf champion struggled with his putting, missing some putts he’s usually guaranteed to make.
However, on the final five holes, Hughes’ game tightened up. A few of his strokes landed on the green only feet from the hole, ensuring some easy birdies on holes 16 and 17. Bufalini, who struggled with his driver on Saturday, faulted a couple of times late in the second round. While Hughes found the green on 16 and 17, Bufalini found the sand trap.
“I drove the ball better today, I had a few errant tee shots, but over the course of 36 holes the majority of them were in the fairway, so I solved that problem,” Bufalini said.
The final round of the City Golf championship is already a stage meant for only the best area golfers to perform, but in the case of Bufalini vs. Hughes, the level of talent on displayed is well above great.
No lead is safe as both Bufalini and Hughes, who took a two-hole lead into the second round, learned.
“(Hughes) is so talented,” Bufalini said. “I said (Saturday) that I’m going to have to have my ‘A’ game and it wasn’t quite my ‘A’ game, but it was certainly a solid performance. I think we gave each other some gifts out there, we both missed a couple of short putts, but we made some too that we had to make.
“I give Bobby a lot of credit, he was 3-down with four to go, and he rattled off a couple of birdies there, that was good stuff.”
Hughes had the advantage going into the second round over Bufalini. Bufalini responded though, birdieing three of the first four holes to erase the deficit and establish a lead. For Bufalini, starting strong was huge.
“I wanted to make sure I didn’t get three or four down because once (Hughes) gets a lead like that he was tough to come back on,” Bufalini said. “So, I did what I had to do.”
By being an avid golfer and participating in nine City Golf finals, Bufalini is familiar with a 36-hole day of golf. He tried not to change his approach much at the start of the second round.
“I’ve always had the mentality of just play the course, try to put it on the fairway, try to put it near the pin and try to make a putt. It’s as simple as that,” Bufalini said. “I don’t get caught up in what the other person is doing because if you start thinking that way, you get away from your own game. So, I just try to play the course, make some putts and see where the chips fall.”
Historically, Bufalini has dominated the final round of the City Golf Tournament. He has only lost in the finals one time and it was in 1996 against Bob Hughes. Since then, Bufalini is 6-0.
Hughes’ chances at tying Bufalini on the 18th hole to force a playoff round took a significant hit when his second shot went over the hole, landing on the edge of the green.
The difference between Hughes and Bufalini on Sunday ended up being one hole. Hughes said he wasn’t making enough solid contact with his putter that led to some missed putts.
“You’re trying to get it close to the hole on every shot,” Hughes said. “Putting is a confidence thing and once you lose it, it’s hard to get it back.”
