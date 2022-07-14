Local golf
WATERTOWN — Second-seeded John Bufalini outlasted No. 7 Marcus Emerson, 1-up, to advance to the Watertown City Golf Championship semifinals after a quarterfinal victory Thursday at Watertown Golf Club.
The eight-time winner will play the winner of No. 19 Mike Burgess and No. 22 Dylan Kerenahan in a semifinal Saturday. The other quarterfinals set for today are ninth-seeded Mitchell Scoville versus No. 32 Brett Warner and No. 20 Jarrett Sweet against No. 21 Joe Tufo.
The semifinals will be played Saturday with the 36-hole final slated for Sunday.
