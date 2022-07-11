WATERTOWN — No. 19 seed Mike Burgess upset 14-time champion Bob Hughes, 1 up, in the second round of match play at the Watertown City Golf Championship on Monday at the Watertown Golf Club.
Burgess will take on the winner of a quarterfinal match between No. 22 Dylan Kernehan and No. 27 Kyle Pignone later this week. Second-seeded John Bufalini beat No. 18 Sam Cavalario, 4 and 3, to advance to the quarterfinal round. Bufalini will play the winner of seventh-seeded Marcus Emerson and No. 23 Chris O’Brien.
Second-round and quarterfinal matches will be completed throughout the week with the semifinals taking place Saturday. The 36-hole championship will be Sunday at the Watertown Golf Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.