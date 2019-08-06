LOCAL GOLF
WATERTOWN — Dan Campbell aced the par-3, third hole Sunday at Highland Meadows Golf Club during the Knowlton Technologies tournament.
Campbell used a pitching wedge on the 120-yard hole. The shot was witnessed be Kevin Edgar, Andy Markovich and Jeff Hamilton.
