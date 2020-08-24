LOCAL GOLF
DENMARK — For the second time in the history of the SJL — St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis — six-woman competition, Carlowden Country Club will add its name to the trophy. The competition between teams in the area began in 1999 with St. Lawrence and Highland golf courses dominating the winners trophy since.
This year’s competition was held Sunday at Carlowden Country Club, under hot and humid conditions.
Carlowden’s Jaime Marhevsky, Sandy Brown, Julie Burgess, Amy Tripp, Kelli Guyette and Laurie Gleason won with a team score of 544. Elaine Avallone represented the host team in the seniors competition. The Carlowden team won the SJL competition in 2007.
Highland Meadows Golf and Country Club, Watertown, placed second with a score of 575, followed by St. Lawrence University Golf and Country Club, Canton, 584; Cedars Golf Course, Lowville, 598; Gouverneur Country Club, 598; and Willowbrook Golf Club, Watertown, 627.
Carlowden’s Amy Tripp was the top individual golfer carding 79 on the par-72 course. Karen Dupree of St. Lawrence won the senior competition with a 92 score.
Next year’s event is set for Saturday, Aug. 21, at Willowbrook.
