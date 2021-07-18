City final moved to July 25 due to rain

WATERTOWN — The Watertown City Golf Championship final between second-seed Matthew Barton and No. 9 Brandon Mothersell set for Sunday was postponed due to the Watertown Golf Club course being deemed unplayable.

A rain storm late Saturday night and early Sunday morning caused a waterlogged course. The 36-hole final will now be played at 8:30 p.m. July 25 at the Watertown Golf Club.

All championship matches in the other flights set for Sunday are scheduled to go off at the same times. Both Barton and Mothersell are seeking their first City championship crown.

