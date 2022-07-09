WATERTOWN — Nearly ideal weather conditions ushered in the opening day of the Watertown City Golf Championship on Saturday.
The qualifying round held at the Watertown Golf Course featured sunny skies and a bit of a breeze in contrast to the final of last year’s championship round, which had to be pushed back a week because of inclement weather.
“We’re very excited, the golf course is in the best shape I’ve seen it in,” Watertown Golf Club professional Matthew Russell said. “We’ve got a very, very strong field and I think we’ve got 20 or more people that could have a really good chance of winning this thing.”
Last year’s final featured two golfers who had reached their first title match respectively. Brandon Mothersell defeated Matthew Barton 5 and 4 in the 36-hole final.
“Last year was good,” Mothersell said. “The course conditions were way different last year, so my game strategy was a little different then it’s going to be this year. I hit a lot of irons off the tee last year just to keep the ball in play and out of the rough. This year, the rough is shorter and burned out, so you don’t have to worry about missing the fairway, so I’ll be hitting a lot more drivers and playing more aggressive this year, for sure.”
Both Mothersell and Barton return this year, though Mothersell didn’t golf in the qualifying round, as is the choice of the defending champion.
Among the tournament’s more seasoned golfers, John Bufalini, an eight-time winner, returned to the tournament after taking off last year.
Bufalini was quickly back in form, earning medalist honors Saturday by shooting an 8-under-par 64. “I wasn’t sure if I’d play again, but I love this tournament and I thought I would get back in the saddle again and give it a whirl,” Bufalini said.
Bufalini was sharp throughout and recorded eagles on the sixth and ninth holes, which are a par-5 and a par-3, respectively.
Bufalini’s traditional rival, Bob Hughes, a 14-time city champion, wasn’t too far behind, carding a 7-under-par 65.
“I played real well on the back nine, a couple errant shots on the front nine cost me, but overall it was a pretty good day,” Hughes said of Saturday’s round, which was highlighted by recording an eagle on the par-4 17th hole.
As the defending champ, Mothersell automatically garners the top seed, with Bufalini the second seed, Hughes seeded third and Barton the fourth seed.
First-round matches begin Sunday at 10 a.m. in a shotgun start, just like the qualifying round.
“It’s always fun,” Hughes said. “There’s new faces and some of the same old faces, but it’s nice to see new players out playing and the tournament lives.”
Bufalini defeated Hughes in the 2020 final. Mothersell defeated Hughes in last year’s quarterfinal.
“It was awesome, it was really good,” Mothersell said of winning the championship. “I think everybody else around me was more excited about it than I was. I mean I was excited, but it’s always an accomplishment, It was always something that I wanted to do since I started playing golf. I used to come up and watch Bobby (Hughes) play in the finals all the time and I was like ‘man, I want to do that.’
“To get a chance to even be in the finals and then to actually win it, it was a blessing, for sure.”
The title match had to be pushed back a week after torrential rains hit the area during the semifinal and finals weekend, leaving the course unplayable. Russell and his crew got the course in playable shape after the deluge for the following week.
“We had a great week and then the night before the final, we put everybody on ice for a week because we got four inches of rain that night and we had about six inches of rain in one of the fairways, so it was kind of crazy,” Russell recalled. “It took us a week and we gave the guys a little bit of a break before that final and it all went well.”
It proved to be worth the wait for Mothersell, who grew up in Carthage, and who also works at the Watertown Golf Club.
“They did a good job on the course,” Mothersell said. “I mean the course was definitely playable, but the rough was really thick, the greens were really wet and slow, but I didn’t mind it.”
Barton, a Thousand Islands graduate, shot a 4-under-par 68 on Saturday.
“Last year was awesome, I didn’t expect it,” Barton recalled. “It was a great accomplishment for me and I’m hoping to do it again this year.”
Bufalini said last year was the first time he didn’t play in the tournament since he started competing in the event in 1978.
“Pretty good, I shot 64 today,” Bufalini said. “So I left some out there, I missed a short putt on my last hole. But other than that, I struck the ball well, made a few putts out there and birdied the holes that I should have birdied.”
Bufalini is excited to be back and appreciates the event’s storied history and the competitive spirit of its golfers over the years.
“Brandon’s up here and I played him a couple of years ago in the semis,” he said. “And he won it last year, so he’s a talented young golfer. So there’s a lot of new faces up here and I said to Bobby on the range today ‘why is it that all these guys look younger now? And he said ‘because they are.’”
Bufalini also continues to enjoy the nature of match play in the tournaments, which affords little margin of error as the event progresses.
“We’re playing match play from here on in,” Bufalini said. “This tournament is like March Madness, you can play great one game, and then the next game go home. And that’s why I love coming back and playing in this tournament, it’s very exciting and you can never relax because in match play you never know what can happen and it happens in the NCAA Tournament.
“I mean how many times have you seen the underdog win in that tournament and that happens here a lot, too, and it makes for some great drama.”
Bufalini also won the tournament in 2019, topping then defending champion Adam Brown at Ives Hill Country Club in Watertown.
“There’s a lot of history and that’s what’s cool about it,” Bufalini said. “You look at the names on the trophy and this tournament goes all the way back to the 1920s and so it’s over a hundred years old and there’s so much history here. There’s some legends who have played here.”
The tournament’s quarterfinal matches will be held throughout the week, with semifinals slated for Saturday and the final match Sunday.
“It looks like a great weekend, a little rain in the forecast mid-week, but that will just keep the rough growing, which is good for this,” Russell added. “We should be good for next weekend, hopefully the good weather continues.”
“The greens are great right now, we’ve been working on getting them faster this year, they weren’t fast at all last year, so the course is definitely way different than last year,” Mothersell said. “So I’m looking forward to getting out here and giving it another shot.”
Pairings through qualifying
No. 1 Brandon Mothersell vs. No. 32. Brett Warner
No. 16 TJ Penn vs. No. 17 Caleb Houppert
No. 8 Adam Brown vs. No. 25 Nick Sterling
No. 9 Mitchell Scoville vs. No. 24 Michael Wetterhahn
No. 4 Matthew Barton vs. No. 29 Nick Felice
No. 13 Jacob Hess vs. No. 20 Jarret Sweet
No. 12 Shawn Thomas vs. No. 21 Joe Tufo
No. 5 Andrew Marks vs. No. 28 Brian Sheley
No. 2 John Bufalini vs. No. 31 Chris Denesha
No. 11 Ryan Blevins vs. No. 18 Sam Cavalario
No. 10 Kacy Lennox vs. No. 23 Chris O’Brien
No. 7 Marcus Everson vs. No. 26 Toby Draper
No. 3 Bob Hughes vs. No. 30 Scott Taylor
No. 14 D.J. Marconi vs. No. 19 Mike Burgess
No. 11 Tyler Reardon vs. No. 22 Dylan Kerenahan
No. 6 Rick Becker vs. No. 27 Kyle Pignone
