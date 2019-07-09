Local golf
WATERTOWN — Fifth-seeded Chris Denesha edged No. 12 Marcus Emerson 1-up to win his second-round match in the Watertown City Golf Championship on Tuesday at Ives Hill Country Club.
Defending champion and top-seed Adam Brown beat No. 16 Brian Sheley, 4-and-3, and former champion John Bufalini downed No. 11 Michael Dipola, 2-up. No. 26 George Labarr continued his solid run with a 5-and-4 victory over No. 10 Sam Cavallario, and No. 14 Jeff Fallon upset third-seeded Andrew Marks, 3-and-2.
Fourth-seeded David Marconi will play No. 20 Dylan Kerehan at 9 this morning, and No. 9 T.J. Penn will take on No. 25 Tom Bedard at 4:30 p.m. to complete the second round. The quarterfinals are set to be played Thursday and Friday, with semifinals slated for Saturday and the 36-hole final set for Sunday.
