WATERTOWN — Saturday’s Watertown City Golf Championship semifinal field is now set and is one that includes three event champions.
Reigning champion Joe Tufo and former tournament winners John Bufalini and Adam Brown, as well as Philip Rogers, who is seeking his first title, all won their quarterfinal matches as the round was completed Friday at Thompson Park Golf Course.
Tufo, who is the top seed in the tournament, edged past Shawn Thomas 3-2; while Bufalini defeated Nate Heller 2 and 1.
In another close decision, Brown edged Michael Burgess, 4-3; while Rogers defeated Matt Barton, 2-up.
In today’s semifinal matches, which kick off at 9 a.m., Tufo will square off against Rogers, who is seeded fourth in the tournament; and third-seeded Brown will take on Bufalini, who is the No. 7 seed.
Tufo, who is in quest of his third city title, defeated Dylan Kerenahan last year to claim his first city championship since 2003.
Bufalini is an eight-time city champion, with his last two crowns coming in 2020 and 2019.
Brown, who lost to Bufalini in the 2019 final, won the city title the previous year in 2018 as well as in 2005, when he bested Tufo to win his first city championship.
The championship round will be played Sunday on the same course, with the 36-hole final to commence in the morning, with the second 18 holes to be played in the afternoon.
