LOCAL GOLF
Tim Phillips, an avid golfer as well as a former Watertown City Golf champion, has passed away at the age of 66 following a lengthy battle with cancer.
A member of the Watertown Golf Club, Phillips recorded several wins with the club in Northern New York Golf Association Six-Man Tournaments as well as winning the City Golf title tournament title in 1984.
In March 2017, Phillips had surgery for esophageal cancer. It took him more than a year to make a recovery and he returned to playing competitive golf, including at the City tournament. His son, Brian, won the Watertown City golf title in 2015.
The older Phillips was also a member of and coach with the Watertown Hockey Association.
Tim Phillips, who was born in Star Lake, graduated from Watertown High School in 1973 and went on to attend Jacksonville University and SUNY Brockport.
He retired in 2015 after a 30-plus year career as recreation director at the Watertown Correctional Facility.
Calling hours will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Watertown on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and a funeral Mass is planned for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown.
