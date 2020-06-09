WATERTOWN — Paul Gibbs registered a hole-in-one during play in the Dick Doe “Over the Hill” Senior League on Tuesday at the Highland Meadows Golf Course.
Gibbs aced the No. 3 hole with an 8-iron.
Gibbs’ playing partners were Phil Niewieroski, Tom Bruno and Jim Lawler.
