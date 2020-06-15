Local golf
CLAYTON — Watertown native Lee Haines nailed a hole-in-one June 9 at C-Way Club.
Haines aced the par-3, 173-yard sixth hole at the course. The shot was witnessed by Eric Voigt, Greg Black and Les Torok.
It was the first career hole-in-one for the 71-year-old.
