Local golf
WATERTOWN — Jacob Hess, the No. 12 seed, reached the Watertown City Golf Championship semifinals after edging No. 13 Rick Algie, 1 up, on Thursday at the Watertown Golf Club.
Hess will take on the winner of top-seeded Bob Hughes and No. 9 Brandon Mothersell in one of the Saturday semifinals. Today’s other two quarterfinal matches involve No. 3 and former champion Adam Brown taking on No. 6 Brian Phillips, while No. 2 Matthew Barton faces No. 23 Shawn Thomas. The winners of Brown-Phillips and Barton-Thomas will square off in the other Saturday semifinal.
The 36-hole championship match is Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.