WATERTOWN — Highland Meadows Golf Course recently recorded the third hole-in-one on the course in three months and the fourth of the season overall.
Leo Petrie’s hole-in-one on the 130-yard No. 17 hole on Aug. 14 marked three straight months that an ace was made at the course. Petrie used a 9-iron for the hole-in-one while playing with Randy Parker, Hoss Fiaschetti and Rich Endres.
Petrie’s shot followed a hole-in-one July 24, also on No. 17, by James Doolittle. Doolittle sank the shot with an 8-iron, playing with Bev Doolittle and Noah and Terry Prior. On June 1, Nancy McCabe scored a hole-in-one on No. 11. McCabe used a driver for the 125-yard shot. She was playing with Sharon Brown and Matt and Rod Richmond.
Highland Meadows’ first ace of the season, and the first on No. 17, came from James Barry on April 15. He used a pitching wedge while playing with Mitchell Soerens and Kevin Humble.
