WATERTOWN — Highland Meadows Golf Course recently recorded the third hole-in-one on the course in three months and the fourth of the season overall.

Leo Petrie’s hole-in-one on the 130-yard No. 17 hole on Aug. 14 marked three straight months that an ace was made at the course. Petrie used a 9-iron for the hole-in-one while playing with Randy Parker, Hoss Fiaschetti and Rich Endres.

