WATERTOWN — The first time John Bufalini and Bob Hughes met in the Watertown Men’s City Golf Finals, it was 1996. Bufalini then only had two titles to his name while Hughes had amassed six.
That Sunday made it seven for Hughes and gave him his fifth straight City Golf title.
The two veteran golfers met one more time in the finals in 2008 where Bufalini took revenge 12 years later, narrowly defeating Hughes for his fourth championship victory.
Twelve more years later, and here we are again, staring at a Bufalini-Hughes championship match at the Watertown Golf Club.
The 36-hole championship will begin at 8 a.m. today, like it always does. Bufalini and Hughes have experienced it multiple times.
For Bufalini, he’ll be trying to defend his crown and win his eighth City Golf Championship. Hughes, who hasn’t been to the finals since 2016, is going for No. 15.
Both Bufalini and Hughes made it to Sunday by taking care of younger opponents, both of whom were playing in their first City Golf semifinals.
Hughes began the day at 9:30 a.m. against Shawn Thomas. Thomas trailed by two holes heading into the back nine, but ultimately lost to Hughes, 4 and 3.
“For as far as the week goes, it was definitely my worst day,” Thomas said. Striking the ball, putting, nothing really came together. And playing a guy like Bobby who can sink every putt on these greens, you’re not going to have a good outcome.”
Thomas’ bid for the City Golf Championship ended on the 15th hole, in match play the game can quicker than expected.
“I wasn’t too upset being two down on him after the turn, with my distance I thought I could take advantage of a lot back here, which I’ve done all week,” Thomas said. “But again when you’re getting out putted that bad, the distance means nothing.”
For Thomas, it was the first time he had played against the veteran Hughes.
“It’s a good experience, Bobby is humble, and that’s why he wins I think,” Thomas said. “He’s got a good attitude and treats all of us younger guys with the utmost respect. It’s a lot of fun being around him and it’s a joy watching him play today.”
Despite winning 4 and 3, Hughes said he struggled at times throughout the round.
“I just wasn’t hitting the driver crisp and putting wasn’t like it was (Friday),” Hughes said. “Just the whole rhythm wasn’t there.”
An hour after Hughes wrapped up his victory, Bufalini finished off Brandon Mothersell on the 17th hole for a 3-and-1 win. Bufalini called his round “up and down.” He birdied the first two holes and then won the seventh with a par to go 3-up. However, he struggled to get the ball on the fairway, which is abnormal for Bufalini whose driver is typically a strength.
“I found a lot of trees there in the middle round, made some dumb mistakes but overall I did what I had to do and made about four birdies out there today, which was good enough to win,” Bufalini said. “Looking forward to playing tomorrow, but I have to iron out a few kinks yet.”
Bufalini said he may hit a few balls Saturday night to try to straighten out his swing but won’t change too much.
“I’m not going to over think it or overdo it, it’s not like I forgot how to do this,” Bufalini said. “I gotta get out there and make a couple of tweaks here and there.”
Mothersell attempted a comeback on the 16th hole when after hitting his shot into the rough he was able to rebound and take the hole.
“I know that in match play that you’re never really out of it so I just didn’t give up,” Mothersell said. “He didn’t make a putt and I did, that’s what it comes down to.”
Hughes and Bufalini have played each other countless times, but so far have split their two head-to-head City Golf finals appearances.
“Any time Bobby and I get to play in the finals it’s fun,” Bufalini said. “You know, we’ve done it so many times and we’re both in our late 50s now, it’s going to be a lot of fun (today). He’s such a great player and he’s such a great putter, tomorrow I’m going to really have to have my ‘A’ game and anything less than that won’t get it done. Anytime he and I tee it up together, whether we’re teammates or opponents, it’s just always a great time.”
“There won’t be any surprises,” Hughes said. “He knows my game, I know his. It will be a long afternoon.”
