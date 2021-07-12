WATERTOWN — Both Bob Hughes and Jacob Hess booked a spot in the Watertown City Golf Championship quarterfinals after winning their respective second-round matches Monday at the Watertown Golf Club.
Hughes, the record-setting 14-time champion and the top seed, beat No. 16 George LaBarr, 2 and 1, while No. 12 Hess knocked off fifth-seeded Dylan Kernehan by the same score. Other second-round matches will be completed during the week.
Shawn Thomas, the 23rd seed, knocked off No. 10 Josh Woodward in 21 holes to highlight Sunday’s first-round matches. Former champions Adam Brown, Joe Tufo and James Ambrose also advanced to the round of 32.
The semifinal matches will be Saturday with the 36-hole final taking place on Sunday.
