CANTON — There will be competitive races for both the team and individual titles as the Northern New York Six-Man golf tournament concludes today at St. Lawrence University.
Malone, which last won a championship in 2020, holds a one-stroke lead in the team competition, shooting a total of 483 Friday.
Carlowden, which won a title in 1997, is in second place with 484 strokes and Canton’s Partridge Run sits third with 485. Defending champion Potsdam is fourth at 486.
The individual race is also close with Tupper Lake’s Jim Boucher leading at 75 strokes, a 3-over-par score.
Potsdam’s Tyler Berkman and Partridge Run’s Jack Finnerty both shot 76 and Carlowden’s Matt Resch shot 77. The River Course’s Anthony Viskovich, the defending individual champion, is also in the mix at 80.
Ed Davis shot 78 to lead Malone, followed by a 79 from St. Lawrence University golfer Graham Niles, who golfed for Brushton-Moira in high school. Phil Swamp and Mike Patenaude each shot an 81 and Ben Honahan and Patrick O’Connor both shot 82 for Malone.
“The course played a little long today, a little tough and soft,” Davis said. “I think we all missed some shots, putts. It’s really easy to make a mistake around here. I think (the team) looks pretty good. Nothing was working well for me. I didn’t do a lot well. Off the tee I was OK, but that’s not the game here. I was a club off on a lot of approach shots and three-putted six times.”
Resch’s 77 led Carlowden. Mike Benson shot 80. Justin Taylor, Dylan Bickford and senior Todd Slate all shot 81 and Rob Hayes shot 84.
“The conditions were really good,” Resch said. “(The course) plays well and the competition was really good. It was a good time. My approach shots were good. I made a lot of greens in regulation, which is nice. I could have made some putts but I missed them. That’s how it goes. I think we have a good chance (at the team title).”
Partridge Run is playing in its hometown, Canton, but on a rival course in SLU.
Finnerty, who pitches for the NCAA Division III Elmira College baseball team, led the course with a 76. Recent Canton High School graduate Sam Sieminski shot 78 and SUNY Canton golfer Adam Szlamczynski shot 79. Junior Nate Romano, who played on Canton High School’s baseball team last spring, added a 77.
“I hit the ball well,” Finnerty said. “I didn’t too well around the greens, but overall I can’t be too made about how I hit. I was really good off the tee today. I left a few out there putting, but it’s all right. We have a pretty deep team. Anyone can do well.”
Berkman played in the same threesome as Finnerty and also shot a 76 to lead defending champion Potsdam. His father, Rick, shot 81. John McCall and Ryan Merriman both shot 83, super senior Tom Smith shot 80, junior Cooper Grant shot 83 and senior Jim Williams shot 84.
Berkman recently finished in second at the state amateur tournament in Lake Placid and he was second last year in the six-man championship, so he heads into today’s final round looking for a championship. Berkman recently completed his junior year at Potsdam High School but this school year he will be at the Brewster Academy prep school in New Hampshire.
“I put a good round today,” Tyler Berkman said. “I was striking the ball really well. It was tough on the greens but a good day overall for sure. It’s a two-day tournament, so I just tried to stay in the tournament today. I just tried to shoot a good score. I will sleep well tonight and put up the best score I can tomorrow.”
Tupper Lake’s Boucher enters today’s final round one stroke ahead of several challengers.
“My goal was to break 80 today,” Boucher said. “I hit the ball really well. I missed a lot of short putts, but I’m happy. I’ve never led this thing so I was surprised to see I was leading. It’s tough conditions out there. We are not long hitters, most of us.”
