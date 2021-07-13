LOCAL GOLF
WATERTOWN — No. 9 seed Brandon Mothersell won his match with No. 8 William Cool, 1 up, to advance to the quarterfinals of the Watertown City Golf Championships on Tuesday at the Watertown Golf Club.
Mothersell booked a matchup with top seed and 14-time champion Bob Hughes in the final eight later this week. No. 13 Richard Algie upset No. 4 David Marconi, 4 and 3, to advance to the quarters. He’ll take on No. 12 Jacob Hess.
The semifinal matches will be Saturday with the 36-hole final taking place Sunday.
