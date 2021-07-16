Local golf
WATERTOWN — Brandon Mothersell, a No. 9 seed, upset top-seed and 14-time champion Bob Hughes, 2 and 1, Friday at the Watertown Golf Club to reach the Watertown City Golf Championship semifinal.
Mothersell will take on No. 12 Jacob Hess in one semifinal matchup. Second-seeded Matthew Barton outlasted No. 23 Shawn Thomas in 19 holes to reach his first career semifinal. He will take on former City champion Adam Brown as the third seed edged No. 6 Brian Phillips, 1 up.
Both semifinals will be today with the 36-hole championship match set for Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.