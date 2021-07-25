WATERTOWN — Brandon Mothersell’s wait for a Watertown City Golf Championship was worth it.
Mothersell, who came into the tournament as the No. 9 seed, topped second-seeded Matthew Barton, 5 and 4, in Sunday’s 36-hole final, to win his first City crown.
Mothersell completed his tournament by beating the top two seeds in the match play round. He defeated 14-time champion and the No. 1 seed Bob Hughes in the quarterfinals. Mothersell then defeated No. 12 Jacob Hess in the semifinals before besting Barton.
Mothersell admitted he was struggling heading into the July 10 qualifying round and almost considered skipping the event.
“I wasn’t playing particularly good golf heading into the tournament and I almost didn’t play in it (the City tournament),” Mothersell said.
“I kind of figured things out and took it one shot at a time.”
The championship match was pushed back one week after torrential rains made the course unplayable July 18. Mothersell was happy to get that extra week to prepare for his first final.
“I’m old so I got me some rest,” Mothersell said. “I played my league nights and got a practice round in on Friday.”
Watertown Golf Club professional Matthew Russell and his crew were able to get the course into playable shape after last weekend’s deluge and rain throughout the week that shut down the course for a couple of days.
There was some rain that happened overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. There was some concern the 8:30 a.m. tee time needed to pushed back an hour, but the round went off on time.
“We’re glad we got that extra week and able to get the final in,” Russell said.
Both Mothersell and Barton took the extra week and played in their respective leagues and practice rounds. Barton shot well in a Saturday round, but said that he struggled in his first City championship final.
“I was nervous, but I calmed down after that,” Barton said. “The putter wasn’t up to par and the rough was pretty tough.”
Mothersell got off to a fast start on the first 18 holes by going 3-up after the first few holes. Both players struggled off the tee in the early part of the round, but Mothersell used strong iron play to overcome his shaky tee shots.
“My iron play helped especially when I wasn’t sinking putts,” Mothersell said.
Barton did settle into round and got within one hole down after the eighth and 12th holes. Mothersell ended the first 18 with a two-hole edge and took advantage of the hour-long break between rounds.
“I figured it out on the range because we had that break and that helped,” Mothersell said.
However, it was Barton that got to within one after winning the 19th.
Mothersell settled down and rattled off wins in four of the next six holes to get 4-up. Barton won the 26th hole, but Mothersell again pressed his advantage to four after 28 and five holes after 29.
“It’s always important in match play to get out to a fast start,” Mothersell said. “I try my best to do to not make many mistakes and get ahead early.”
Mothersell kept his lead at five shots before Barton conceded the match on the 15th or 33rd hole. Mothersell was greeted by his family and friends off the green.
“It was really awesome to have people here that I love,” Mothersell said. “It’s cool to play golf in front of them.”
Despite the loss, Barton was happy with the way he played in his first City tournament. He’ll hopefully be back in a final sooner rather than later.
“I didn’t think I’d make it very far at all, but I’m very happy I did,” Barton said. “This tournament is awesome.”
Mothersell will be represent the club at the upcoming North Country Six-Man tournament. He also planned on taking some time off other than his scheduled league nights.
