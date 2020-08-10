The North Country Junior Golf Tour is returning for a two-event 2020 season this month.
The first event will take place on Aug. 18 at the Potsdam Country Club and the final event will be a week later, on the 25th, at Partridge Run in Canton.
The events feature divisions for ages 12-and-under, 13 to 15 and 16 to 18.
Any golfer interested in participating needs to pay a $20 registration fee for each event and submit a registration form and medical waiver to the Potsdam Town & Country Club by Sunday.
To obtain a copy of the sign-up form golfers will need to visit the Potsdam Country Club in person. The phone number for the club is 315-265-2141.
To register for the event, send a check for $20 to PTCC at the address PTCC, PO Box 5107, Potsdam, NY, 13676. Forms and payments can also be dropped off at the Potsdam Country Club Pro Shop. A medical release waiver also must be filled out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.