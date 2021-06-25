Local golf
The North Country Junior Golf Tour starts a five-event summer schedule with a tournament on July 6 at The River Course at Louisville Landing, former known as the Massena Country Club.
The tour will consist of three age groups: 12-and-younger, 13-15 and 16-18.
The deadline to register is Friday. Forms for players are available at participating courses and interested golfers can contact Jules at the Potsdam Town & Country Club pro shop (315) 265-2124.
The second event will take place July 13 at the Malone Country Club. Canton’s Partridge Run Golf Course will host an event July 20. St. Lawrence University has an event July 29 and the tour championship will be at the Potsdam Town & Country Club on Aug. 3.
It costs $30 to register and $10 per event.
