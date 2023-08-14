ENDICOTT — Two senior golfers are participating in the New York State Super Senior & Legends Amateur Championship this week at the En-Joie Golf Course.
Massena’s Max Pelifian played his first round in the Super Senior (age 65 and above) category while Watertown’s Bob Phillips competed in the first round in the Legends (70-plus) group.
Pelifian, representing the River Course at Louisville Landing, shot a 13-over-par 85 to finish tied for 27th going into today’s second-and-final round of the 27th Super Seniors tournament. Pelifian, a regular competitor in the annual Northern New York Six-Man Tournament and the team captain for the River Course’s Six-Man win in 2021, scored a birdie-3 on the sixth hole.
Bob Cooper, a New York Golf Association eClub member playing for the Capital District, leads by two strokes after an even-par 72.
Phillips, who is competing for Thompson Park Golf Course, is tied for 16th after the first round of the Legends tournament, which is taking place for the first time at the state level. Phillips, also a regular Six-Man participant, scored a 10-over 82, registering birdies on holes 4, 12 and 16.
John Benware of the Binghamton Country Club leads the Legends going into today’s final round with a 1-under 71. Benware was the lone golfer to shoot under par and leads by two strokes.
■ Potsdam’s Tyler Berkman just missed the cut after two rounds of the 100th state amateur tournament last week at Wykagl Country Club in New Rochelle. Berkman shot a seven-over 79 the first day and recovered to score a 73 the second day for an overall 8-over 152, two strokes over the cut line.
