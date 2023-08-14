Local duo competes in state Super Seniors

ENDICOTT — Two senior golfers are participating in the New York State Super Senior & Legends Amateur Championship this week at the En-Joie Golf Course.

Massena’s Max Pelifian played his first round in the Super Senior (age 65 and above) category while Watertown’s Bob Phillips competed in the first round in the Legends (70-plus) group.

