Ninth-seeded Penn defeated No. 25 Tom Bedard, 3-and-2, and 20th-seeded Kernehan defeated No. 4 David Marconi, 3-and-1.
No. 14 Jeff Fallon will play No. 6 John Bufalini at 2 p.m. today to kick off the quarterfinal round. No. 31 Paul Grant Jr. will play No. 26 George Labarr on Friday at 3:30 p.m. followed by Kernehan versus fifth-seeded Chris Denesha at 4 p.m.
The winners of the quarterfinal matched will advance to play in the semifinals on Saturday.
